Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.