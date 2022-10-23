Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

