Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.