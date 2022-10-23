Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

