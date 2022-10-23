Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $241.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $244.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

