Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 405,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Baidu

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $235.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

