Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $242.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

