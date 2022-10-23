JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 263,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

