JOE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.51 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $65.51 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.52 or 0.28497475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011130 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

