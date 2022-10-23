John Joseph Nally Purchases 50,000 Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) Stock

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Nally acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,704.57.

Southern Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CVE SOU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,391. Southern Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$119.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.89.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Southern Energy

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.50 price objective on Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.