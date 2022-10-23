Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2 %

JNJ opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

