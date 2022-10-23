Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,525,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

