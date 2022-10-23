Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

