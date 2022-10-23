Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. First Command Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $193.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

