Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.