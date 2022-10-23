JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Position Cut by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

