JUST Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $250.79 million and $32.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002889 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,518.92 or 0.28339197 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011068 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
