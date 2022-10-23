Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.90% of Kadant worth $40,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kadant by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Kadant by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kadant by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.73.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

