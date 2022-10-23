KickToken Hits One Day Volume of $164,201.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $830,983.75 and $164,201.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003386 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,711,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,711,671 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,714,917.94816156. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00676775 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $161,591.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

