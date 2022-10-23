Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Head-To-Head Review

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -5.55% -8.63% -6.60% Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million 1.90 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -18.00 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.69 -$29.93 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Kidoz has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Bowlero.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowlero beats Kidoz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

