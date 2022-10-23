Kin (KIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $292,296.00

Kin (KIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $292,296.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012419 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
About Kin
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,205,846,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.