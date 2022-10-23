Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.63 million and $1.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00269376 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00094120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00066674 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,316,776 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

