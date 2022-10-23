Komodo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00271153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,323,199 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

