Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,051 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,008,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

