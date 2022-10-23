Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

