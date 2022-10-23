Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $42.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

