Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.