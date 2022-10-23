Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

