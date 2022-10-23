Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.