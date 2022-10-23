KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches Market Cap of $936.09 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $9.52 or 0.00049687 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $936.09 million and $914,512.00 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

