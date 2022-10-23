Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. 10,753,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,945. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

