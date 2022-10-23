Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.27 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

