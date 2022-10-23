LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $37.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $11.33 on Friday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

