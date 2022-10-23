Lido DAO Price Up 11.3% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $17.13 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,537,805 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

