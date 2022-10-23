Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,325.69 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,325.69 or 0.06804676 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.62 billion and approximately $1.70 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.90 or 0.27911613 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,473,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

