Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.