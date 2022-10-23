Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

