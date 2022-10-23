Liquity USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $178.93 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $178.93 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 173,865,368 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

