Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 129,825 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,000. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.34% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.