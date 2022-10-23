Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 49,499 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up 2.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.35% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 4.2 %

ITCI opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

