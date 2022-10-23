Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DY opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.