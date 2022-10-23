Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $14.91 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises about 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.47% of Sprout Social worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.