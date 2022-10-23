Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.45% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

