Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 262.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,275 shares during the period. GitLab makes up 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of GitLab worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 2.4 %

GTLB stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

