Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.97 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $71.20 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

