Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GFL Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 4.4 %

GFL stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.27.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.