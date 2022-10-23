Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.