Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 50,550 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 276,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.38 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

