Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Fluor worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

