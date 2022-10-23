Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.